KKR releasing Bangladeshi player from IPL 2026 squad draws mixed reactions from political leaders

New Delhi: The Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 squad, following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has triggered mixed reactions from political leaders across party lines. While some leaders welcomed the move, citing national sentiment and security concerns, others criticised the decision, arguing that politics should not interfere with sports.

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board had directed the three-time IPL champions to release the Bangladeshi fast bowler and permitted the franchise to name a replacement player. “The BCCI has instructed KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, while also allowing the franchise to appoint a replacement,” Saikia told IANS.

The decision reportedly followed concerns over violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December, as well as criticism from certain quarters opposing Rahman’s participation in the IPL. The move has since sparked a wider political debate over nationalism, religion, and the separation of sports and politics.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the rationale behind the decision and the timing of the rule enforcement. “The BCCI and franchise owners framed this rule. Now the BCCI is not explaining anything, and the matter has been left unresolved. The person who framed the rule is not being called a traitor, while the one who follows it is being labelled a traitor. Why was this rule not introduced earlier?” he added.

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy opposed the move outright, stating that sports should remain free from political influence.

“I do not agree with this at all. Politics should not enter sports. If KKR is taking players from all over the world, including Bangladesh, what harm is there in that?” he said.

In contrast, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey welcomed the BCCI’s directive and thanked the board for what he described as a long-overdue decision.

“I want to thank BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Better late than never. From day one, we have been demanding that no Bangladeshi or Pakistani cricketer should be allowed to come to our country to play matches. We have consistently protested this. We are Shiv Sainiks, and this reflects public sentiment and the faith of crores of Hindus. We only say one thing—respect the sentiments of the nation. We welcome this correct decision, and in the future, there should be a complete boycott. We do not want any relations with Pakistan or Bangladesh,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, however, criticised the communal narrative surrounding the controversy.

“The way some people are opposing this in the name of Sanatan Dharma lacks logic. I am confident that the people are using their logic. The fact is that the BCCI gave permission to that cricketer, which is why the auction took place. Shah Rukh Khan or his team did nothing wrong. They won the bid purely on merit. This is yet another attempt to create ‘Hindu-Muslim’ divisions. They make people fight on the basis of region and religion and benefit from such controversies. This has been their pattern, and they have politically gained from it,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad said the decision should be viewed in light of public sentiment.

“Considering public sentiment, I think the BCCI took the right step? It should have been done. There should be peace, or at least an effort to ensure peace,” he said.

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha questioned the BCCI’s selective decision-making and accused it of inconsistency.

“Is the IPL played without the BCCI’s permission? The IPL takes place only with the board’s approval. When players were being signed, where was the BCCI? Why didn’t they object then to players from Bangladesh? Because of the name ‘Khan’ after Shah Rukh Khan, the BCCI and even the central government suddenly felt uneasy. At that time, where was the BCCI leadership? When the India-Pakistan match was played immediately after a ceasefire, why didn’t the BCCI stop that match? The BCCI should stay away from politics. While I understand that it follows government guidelines, it also has responsibilities. The board must answer why the India-Pakistan match was allowed,” he said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar cautioned against politicising sports and religion.

“Any nation founded solely on religion ultimately ends up strangling democracy. Our tradition has never been to politicise sports. However, given the current situation in Bangladesh, it is also true that the international community should intervene,” he said.

Union Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey said sports should be viewed separately, but acknowledged concerns about the situation in Bangladesh.

“The rules of the game are different and should be seen independently. However, there is an undeniable bias against Hindus in Bangladesh. The government should take note of this. Hindus are a minority and deserve recognition and protection. The way the local administration is acting reflects discrimination, which is not good for the country or for Hindus. That said, sports are governed by their own laws,” he added.

Mustafizur Rahman had drawn significant attention after KKR acquired him for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December mini-auction, making him the highest-paid Bangladeshi cricketer in IPL history. He was bought from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war involving the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer has taken 65 wickets in 60 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.13 since making his debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Over the years, he has represented multiple franchises, including the Mumbai Indians in 2018, the Rajasthan Royals in 2021, the Delhi Capitals during the 2022–23 seasons, and the Chennai Super Kings in 2024. He also represented the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk.







