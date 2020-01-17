Know More About The Notorious 'Dr. Bomb' Who Jumped Parole In Mumbai

Alarm bells went off in security agencies when Dr. Jalees Ansari, the 69-year-old accused in several blasts across the country vanished from his Mominpura home in Central Mumbai on Thursday morning. The notorious 'Dr. Bomb' who was sentenced to life in the 1993 Rajasthan bomb blasts case, disappeared from his Mumbai home a day before his 21-day parole granted by the Supreme Court was scheduled to end.

Who is Jalees Ansari? Find out:

• The infamous 'Dr. Bomb' as he is referred to, is serving a life sentence for his role in the bomb blasts in six places which shook Rajasthan on December 5 and 6, 1993.

• Ansari, a medical doctor by profession, he is said to have been indoctrinated by a notorious terrorist, Abdul Karim Tunda.

• 'Dr. Bomb' is reported to be among the terrorists who underwent terror training in Pakistan in the early 90s.

• He is alleged to have played a key role in more than 50 bomb blasts across the country, earning him the name, 'Dr. Bomb'.

• Jalees Ansari is reported to be an expert in TNT and timer bombs.

• 'Dr. Bomb' is said to be among the masterminds behind the creation of radical outfits, Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuJ) and Indian Mujahideen (IM).

• Ansari came under the CBI scanner first in 1994 when he was arrested for his alleged role in planting a bomb in Rajdhani Express.

• He is also an accused in a Pune blast in which he and his associates were suspected of having planted bombs following the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

• Ansari was held for his role in low-intensity serial blasts which rocked Hyderabad on the intervening night of December 5-6, 1993. He was subsequently acquitted in the case in 2015.

• 'Dr Bomb' was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Malegaon court in 2018. He was charged with carrying out bomb blast experiments below the Girna river.

Dr. Jalees Ansari was serving a life-term in Ajmer jail and was visiting his family in Mumbai. He was scheduled to report to prison on Friday morning.

The Maharashtra ATS and other wings of Mumbai police launched a huge manhunt to track down Ansari.