Kochi Expo: India charts course to become global seaweed powerhouse

Kochi: India is gearing up to position itself as a key player in the global seaweed economy, with stakeholders set to chart a comprehensive roadmap at the 7th India International Seaweed Expo & Summit, scheduled for January 29–30 in Kochi.

The two-day event, hosted by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), aims to foster collaboration, technology transfer, and sustainable development across the seaweed sector.

Top officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and other Central government departments are expected to attend, reflecting the growing policy focus on seaweed as a sunrise sector with immense commercial and environmental potential.

High-level technical sessions and panel discussions will cover critical themes including policy frameworks, financing mechanisms, value-chain optimisation, commercial cultivation, innovations, bioprospecting, nutraceuticals, product development, climate resilience, and environmental sustainability.

The summit will bring together delegates from the US, Russia, Australia, France, Scotland, Ireland, the Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, creating a global platform for knowledge sharing and investment discussions.

Beyond policy and science, the Expo will serve as a major B2B networking hub, connecting industrial players, investors, and entrepreneurs to explore partnerships and business opportunities across the seaweed value chain.

Organised jointly by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the CMFRI, and the CSIR-Central Salt Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI), the event will showcase industrial innovations alongside interactive exhibitions.

Attendees will also have the chance to experience seaweed-based delicacies and a wide range of products, including health supplements, functional foods, cosmetics, and lifestyle items.

"This is an opportunity not only to boost India’s seaweed industry but also to highlight its role in food security, sustainable livelihoods, and green growth," an expert said.

With international experts, investors, and policymakers converging in Kochi, the Expo & Summit is expected to provide a clear blueprint for India’s emergence as a significant player in the multi-billion-dollar global seaweed economy.



