Kochi Police Commissioner Transferred After Lapses In Fatal Mercedes Crash Involving Judge’s Minor Son

Kochi Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar is under the process of being transferred following accusations of lapses in the investigation of a fatal crash involving a judge's minor son in his Mercedes.The Kochi Police has been accused of lapses in the investigation of the case of a minor son of a judge who died in a Mercedes crash, and is now under review for the transfer.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been shifted after the murder of the son of an additional district judge in the fatal Mercedes-Benz accident was investigated. The incident has sparked protests, brought up questions about police accountability and political debate.

The transfer coincided with Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala admitting that the investigation was lacking and vowing to take action against officials who were responsible for the lapses.

A 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan was killed in the accident that happened in Kochi on October 25 when the Mercedes hit a scooter, driven by the teenager. The victim's family has said there's a conspiracy to throw off the case.

Four members of Police have been suspended

Chennithala told the state Assembly on Tuesday the police originally didn't invoke the legal clause on culpable homicide. He informed the Director General of Police about the case and asked Additional Superintendent of Police P Vijayan to visit the family of the victim.

According to the officer's report, four of the officers were suspended, two of which were Circle Inspector, Station House Officer, Grade Sub-Inspector and Assistant Civil Police Officer.

The investigation was then handed over to the District Crime Branch due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Minor Granted bail twice, and released from custody.

The teenager was initially released on station bail hours after the crash after being booked under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence.

The victim's family and local residents protested near Cheranalloor police station, after which the teenager was once again arrested and booked under Section 105 of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was then presented before Juvenile Justice Board that granted him bail once again.

Chennithala told the board that the body of the victim should have been buried before granting him bail. The issue also led to a political battle as Opposition walked out of Assembly questioning the handling of the matter by the police.

Judge is named accused, residence is searched

The extra judge was added as an accused under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which makes the guardian of a juvenile or registered owner of a vehicle liable for offences committed by a child. The Kerala High Court on Monday allowed the judge to be arraigned in the case, PTI reports.

Police searched the judge's house and retrieved CCTV footage in the investigation on Tuesday.

The Mercedes was also seen in a video recovered by police, which showed it was travelling at around 104 kmph, police said.

The commissioner's resignation coincides with increasing doubts about the investigation process, as investigators are under pressure to hold someone accountable and to fully look into all the details of the fatal accident.