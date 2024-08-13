Kolkata Civic Volunteer Confesses To Rape And Murder Of Trainee Doctor, Requests Death Penalty

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer arrested for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has confessed to the crime and pleaded with the police to sentence him to death, sources informed India Today. During his interrogation after being arrested on Saturday, Roy reportedly said, "Mujhe fansi de dijiye (Hang me please)."



Roy also admitted to previous acts of violence against women, including his mother, sister, and wife. Though not officially associated with the hospital, he was taken into custody on Saturday, August 10, following the discovery of the doctor’s body the previous morning.

Authorities revealed that Roy’s mother-in-law had earlier lodged a complaint against him at Kalighat Police Station for physically assaulting his wife.

The police have confiscated his mobile phone, with plans to extract data from it on Tuesday. "We will soon retrieve the data from his phone. In addition to questioning doctors, we have also taken statements from five police personnel stationed at the hospital," an official told India Today.

As rumors about the incident circulate on social media, the police have warned that those responsible will face legal action. At least 15 social media users have been identified and will be called in for questioning.

DNA samples from the accused have been collected and sent to a forensic lab for profiling, while CCTV footage from various hospital floors is being meticulously reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the post-mortem report, which disclosed disturbing details of the case, was handed over to the victim's family.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning to the Kolkata police, stating that the investigation would be transferred to the CBI if significant progress is not made by Sunday, August 18.