Kolkata Deluge Sparks Political Storm: BJP blames TMC during Durga Puja, Govt Cites Rare Cloudburst

Kolkata witnessed one of its heaviest downpours in recent memory, with torrential rain overnight leaving several parts of the city submerged and daily life thrown out of gear. The city recorded an unprecedented spell of rain that meteorological experts described as a cloudburst-like event. Streets turned into rivers, vehicles were stranded, and people waded through waist-deep water as Kolkata came to a standstill. Tragically, the deluge claimed at least seven lives, adding to the crisis.

The timing of the flooding has triggered sharp political exchanges, as the city gears up for the grand Durga Puja festivities. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an all-out attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of civic mismanagement and failure to build proper drainage systems despite years in power. BJP leaders argued that the annual ordeal of waterlogging proves the government’s negligence and indifference toward citizens.

However, the TMC strongly rebutted the criticism, insisting that no urban infrastructure could withstand such an extraordinary volume of rain in such a short period. State officials described it as a rare natural calamity rather than a governance failure. They accused the BJP of politicising a tragedy during the festive season instead of standing with the people in distress.

Meanwhile, citizens expressed anger and frustration as water remained stagnant in key neighbourhoods, disrupting not only transport and business but also the ongoing preparations for Durga Puja — Bengal’s biggest cultural and religious celebration. Shopkeepers, pandal organisers, and residents voiced concerns that the damage and delays caused by the waterlogging would dampen the spirit of the festivities.

Experts have pointed out that while the downpour was unusual, Kolkata’s drainage system remains outdated and heavily burdened. They warn that unless comprehensive measures are taken, such events may become more frequent and disastrous, especially with changing climate patterns.

As the city struggles to recover from the floods, the political blame game continues, with the opposition sharpening its attack and the ruling party standing its ground. For citizens, however, the immediate concern remains clear: restoring normal life before the Durga Puja celebrations reach their peak.