Kolkata Police arrest woman for stealing jewellery, cash from Bihar couple in bus

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have arrested a young woman on charges of stealing gold jewellery, cash and documents from a couple who hailed from Bihar, said the police on Wednesday.

The arrest was made late Tuesday night following a complaint lodged by the couple at Girish Park police station. The stolen items have been recovered.

According to police sources, the couple from Bihar boarded a bus at Mahajati Sadan in North Kolkata. After getting off the bus, they discovered their bag was missing. They discovered that gold jewellery, cash and documents had been stolen.

Following the incident on the afternoon of January 22, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, filed a complaint at the Girish Park police station the same day.

According to the complaint, two gold bangles, a necklace and a bracelet were stolen from his wife's bag. The total weight of the jewellery was 53 grams. Along with the jewellery, Rs 25,000 in cash and the original Aadhaar card were also stolen.

The police acted quickly, and during the investigation, arrested 26-year-old Pinky Roy, a resident of Asansol.

According to police sources, money and jewellery, along with Sandeep Kumar's documents, have been recovered after questioning the arrested woman. The accused woman will be produced in court on February 5.

"The promptness of our officers helped catch the accused woman successfully. The officers started an investigation into the matter after receiving a complaint from the couple from Bihar. The theft was committed on the bus. After days of investigation, the young woman was finally arrested. The stolen items have been recovered," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

However, the police are trying to find out whether anyone else was involved in the crime or whether the young woman operated alone. The officers are also trying to find out whether such crimes were committed in the past in a similar manner or by adopting any other methods.