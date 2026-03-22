Kolkata Police chief warns against booth jamming, rigging ahead of polls

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on Sunday asserted that incidents of booth jamming, vote rigging, or booth capturing will not be tolerated under any circumstances during the Assembly elections in the city.

The directive was issued after Nand paid an inspection visit to Bhangar Police Station on the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

The Election Commission is maintaining strict vigilance over election preparations and security arrangements. In compliance with the Commission’s directives, senior police officials visited police stations across the state on Sunday. Accordingly, the Kolkata Police Commissioner visited Bhangar Police Station in the morning.

During a meeting with police personnel, he stressed that all officials must strictly adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission. Ajay Nand also reiterated that any complaints regarding booth jamming, vote rigging, or booth capturing would not be tolerated in any form.

Later, addressing a press conference, he said the Kolkata Police is fully prepared to ensure a peaceful election. “Checkpoints and search operations are currently underway across various areas. Patrolling is also being conducted in coordination with Central forces,” he said.

Ajay Nand further informed that additional Central forces are expected to arrive ahead of the polls. To assess police preparedness across the region, DIG of Presidency Range Kankar Prasad Barui visited three police stations in the southern suburbs on Sunday.

He conducted on-the-spot inspections at Narendrapur, Sonarpur, and Baruipur police stations and held meetings with officials to review the security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

Located within the Baruipur Police District of South 24 Parganas, these police stations are situated in close proximity to Kolkata. Their jurisdictions include several polling booths in rural areas. Officials briefed on the specific measures being undertaken to ensure adequate security at these booths.

Meanwhile, Bhangar witnessed tension following a clash between ISF and Trinamool Congress workers over wall space for election campaigning. The incident involved physical assault, brick-batting, and vandalism of motorcycles. Central forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, ISF workers were putting up wall graffiti in the Kulberia area of Bhangar Block II when they were allegedly obstructed by Trinamool members. A heated altercation ensued, which quickly escalated into a physical clash. Several people from both sides sustained injuries.

The ISF alleged that its workers were assaulted in the presence of the police. It also claimed that bricks were hurled at the homes of its workers and motorcycles were vandalised.

The Trinamool Congress, however, levelled counter-allegations, accusing the ISF of initiating the violence.

On receiving information, police from Polerhat Police Station, along with Central forces, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.