Kolkata Police Issue Alert And New Guidelines For Women's Safety After RG Kar Hospital Incident

Following the tragic killing at RG Kar Hospital, senior officials in the Kolkata Police Department have issued an alert to enhance women's safety in the city. The department has released new guidelines, emphasizing that there will be zero tolerance for such incidents going forward.

The police will begin by identifying areas vulnerable to crimes against women and implementing appropriate safety measures, including increased police patrolling throughout the city.

To bolster security, CCTV cameras will be installed in as many public places as possible, and a dedicated CCTV cell will be established to respond swiftly to any criminal activity.

The city police will also review and strengthen the security systems at government hospitals, women’s hostels, and other vulnerable locations to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

In the coming days, the police plan to engage more with the public to raise awareness about women’s safety. They will focus on interacting with female doctors, college students, and schoolgirls to better understand the safety issues they face.

The efficient deployment of women police officers will be prioritized, with these officers visiting hospitals and educational institutions to offer support.

All police officers in charge have been instructed to educate their subordinates on the importance of women’s safety, proper conduct in public, and respectful communication with women and the elderly.

There is also an emphasis on regular interaction with staff at government hospitals, including doctors and nurses, to assure them of police support.

Security at medical colleges and government hospitals will be reassessed, and measures will be taken to address any resource limitations to ensure safety on the premises.

The public will be provided with important helpline numbers, email addresses, and other contact information for immediate assistance.

The order stated, "We must monitor our own personnel closely. As a disciplined force, we are the public's first point of contact for help, and we cannot afford to be on the wrong side of the law."

There will be zero tolerance for any police officer, including civic volunteers and village police, who breaks the law. Finally, all supervisors are tasked with ensuring that these guidelines are strictly followed.