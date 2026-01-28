Kolkata Warehouse Blaze Leaves 16 Dead, 13 Still Unaccounted For As Rescue Efforts Continue

At least 16 people have lost their lives in a devastating fire that engulfed a warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur area, while search teams continue to look for 13 others who remain missing. Emergency services are still combing through the debris, as the scale of destruction has made identification of victims a challenging process.

The blaze erupted late on Sunday night and spread rapidly due to the storage of large quantities of highly combustible materials inside the godown. Police officials from the Baruipur police district said charred bone fragments are still being found within the premises, highlighting the intensity of the fire.

Several political leaders, including Minister Aroop Biswas, MP Sainy Ghosh, Sujit Bose, and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, visited the site following the incident. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directions, the mayor said the fire department and police are investigating the cause and origin of the blaze, calling it an extremely tragic event that resulted in multiple deaths.

Forensic teams have begun examining the recovered remains to establish identities. As visual identification is not possible in many cases, authorities have registered missing persons’ complaints and are preparing to conduct DNA tests using blood samples from relatives, subject to court approval.

The West Bengal government has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased person’s family. Officials clarified that the compensation will be released once the victims are formally identified through DNA confirmation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also assured further support, including the possibility of jobs for next of kin after death certificates are issued.

In connection with the incident, police arrested Gangadhar Das, the owner of the warehouse and a momo manufacturing unit operating there. He was taken into custody from the Garia area after reportedly evading arrest since the fire. An FIR had already been registered, and investigators said all aspects of the case are being examined.

Fire department officials confirmed that the warehouse was functioning without mandatory fire safety clearance. Spread across nearly four bighas of land, the facility employed an estimated 150 to 200 workers and stored plastic items, fabric, wood, furniture, and other inflammable materials, which significantly worsened the fire.

Authorities have been visiting the homes of missing workers to reassure families and document complaints. Search and forensic operations are ongoing, and death certificates will be issued only after identities are confirmed through DNA testing, following which compensation will be disbursed.