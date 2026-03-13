Krishi Kumbh 2026 showcases modern farming techniques, AI tools for farmers in Nashik

Nashik: Farmers attending the Krishi Kumbh 2026 in Maharashtra’s Nashik are gaining access to modern agricultural knowledge, new technologies and government-backed digital tools aimed at improving productivity and boosting farm incomes.

The large-scale agricultural event has brought together farmers, agricultural officers, experts and technology providers on a single platform where information related to modern farming techniques, improved seeds, irrigation methods and advanced agricultural machinery is being showcased.

Officials said the Krishi Kumbh serves as an important opportunity for farmers to interact directly with agricultural experts and learn about scientific farming practices that can help increase crop yield and ensure better income.

Several stalls, exhibitions and guidance sessions related to different aspects of the agriculture sector have been organised at the event, attracting a large number of farmers from across the region.

Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Batu Patil, said this year’s Krishi Kumbh is witnessing an enthusiastic response from farmers and visitors.

“This year’s Krishi Kumbh is special as we are seeing a large inflow of people. We have also displayed 14 types of export varieties of grapes here at our stall,” Patil told IANS.

Officials added that the Maharashtra government and the Agriculture Department are actively promoting modern and scientific farming methods through such initiatives, encouraging farmers to adopt new technologies and techniques.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has also introduced a digital initiative to help farmers access critical information easily through the MahaVISTAAR-AI mobile application.

Circle Agriculture Officer of Pimpalgaon Baswant, Manoj Dilip Runte, said the app provides multiple farming-related services on a single platform, making it easier for farmers to access timely and accurate information.

“With the help of this app, farmers can get details about the latest market prices of crops, suitable crops for specific districts and information about crop condition and strength,” Runte said.

He added that the application also includes a fertiliser quantity calculator, enabling farmers to estimate the correct amount of fertiliser required according to their land area.

Runte further said that farmers can obtain information about soil nutrients in their region, pre-sowing preparations, crop management practices and updates on changing weather conditions through the app.

“We are also registering farmers here through the MahaVISTAAR-AI app and teaching them how to use AI for agriculture. With the help of this app, they can check market prices of their produce and also learn about various government schemes available for them,” he said.

Agriculture officials have appealed to farmers to download the MahaVISTAAR-AI app and register on the platform so they can benefit from modern technology, expert guidance and government initiatives aimed at improving agricultural productivity and income.



