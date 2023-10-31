Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: 16 civil suits were transferred to the High Court, SC told

New Delhi: A total of 16 civil suits have been transferred to the Allahabad High Courtby the Mathura District Judge in respect of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute, the Supreme Court was told.

In an affidavit, the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court said that these cases were assigned to Justice Mayank Kumar Jain by the Chief Justice of the High Court and will be taken up for hearing on November 7.

"Two more original suits …. was received, vide letter dated 26.08.2023 of the District Judge, Mathura, and the same was placed before the Hon'ble Chief Justice on 26.10.2023 and it has been directed to be placed before the Bench concerned," it added.

Further, the Registrar tendered an unconditional apology for inconvenience caused to the apex court and said that he will "ensure to remain more vigilant in future, in every matter".

On October 3, the Supreme Court had sent a firm reminder to the Registrar to send the required information and documents pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute. It had asked the Registrar concerned to remain personally present on the next date of listing.

The Allahabad High Court in May had transferred to itself a clutch of petitions seeking various reliefs with respect to the dispute.

The Hindu devotees in their transfer petition had said that the Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura holds national importance and should be heard in the high court. The mosque management committee has appealed the decision of the HC to transfer the suits to itself saying that it deprives the appellate jurisdiction of the parties and all the parties do not have the wherewithal to travel to the High Court.

The Supreme Court will take up the matter for hearing on November 10.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had opined that it will be a better alternative if the case is tried by the high court itself to avoid delay and multiplicity of proceedings. It had called information from the Registrar General of all pending suits ordered to be clubbed and transferred by the high court to itself.

Multiple suits had been filed in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute in different courts of Mathura, with a common claim that the Eidgah complex was built on the land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and where a temple had existed.