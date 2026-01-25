KRK sent to police custody till Jan 27 in firing case

Mumbai: Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was on Saturday sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra court in Oshiwara firing case, Mumbai Police officials said.

After being remanded to police custody, Kamaal Rashid Khan was taken to the police station by officials of the Oshiwara Police. During the court proceedings, Khan stated that the firing incident was accidental and claimed that he had no intention of harming anyone.

The police informed the court that they are investigating the actual motive behind the incident and are also verifying the authenticity of Khan’s statement. Officials further stated that the actor is cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police arrested KRK in connection with a two-round firing incident reported from the Oshiwara area of the city, in which he was identified as the prime suspect. Hours after his arrest, police revealed that the actor had fired two rounds while cleaning his gun at home to check whether the firearm was functioning properly. Sharing details of the case, police officials said that Kamaal Rashid Khan had obtained a gun licence and a firearm from Uttar Pradesh in 2005.