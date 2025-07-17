KTR Criticizes Telangana Police Over Arrest of BRS Social Media Activist

BRS party leader K.T. Rama Rao has spoken out strongly against the actions of the Telangana police. He made a post on social media saying that the people of Telangana are watching what is happening, and that those in power will not stay there forever.

His comments came after the arrest of BRS social media supporter Durgam Shashidhar Goud, also known as Nallabalu. He was arrested again by the police, even after getting bail in a previous case. This has caused anger among BRS party members.

The party says Shashidhar Goud was arrested for simply sharing a photo on social media. The photo was already posted on the official BRS party account. No one filed a complaint about the photo, but a cybercrime police officer registered a case against him. The party believes this is unfair and illegal.

BRS leaders also criticized senior police officers. They said these officers are acting on the instructions of political leaders and are misusing their powers to target BRS workers. They also said such actions are a threat to freedom of speech and democracy.

The party has promised to fight these cases in court and has warned that such actions will be remembered and reviewed in the future.

