Kumbha Vani' broadcast reach-out a cultural responsibility- Prasara Bharathi, Chairman Navneet Sehgal

Mahakumbhnagar: Prasar Bharathi, Chairman, Navneet Sehgal said 'Kumbha Vani', with the modern technologies and reporting processes of the studio, has become an important centre for live and reliable coverage of the Mahakumbh.

He appreciated the 'Kumbh Vani' radio station, highlighting its effectiveness in broadcasting information during the Mahakumbh. He stated that when your work reaches millions with the right information and spiritual messages, it becomes a self-satisfying experience.

Sehgal mentioned that Kumbh Vani has evolved into a valuable medium for knowledge, devotion, and information for devotees, providing useful insights to the pilgrims attending the event. He congratulated the entire team at Doordarshan and Akashvani for their successful efforts. He asked them to continue such innovations in the future to benefit even more people through mass communication.

Emphasizing the importance of information and broadcasting services at the Maha Kumbh, Navneet Sehgal directed officials to maximize the use of radio, television, and digital media to deliver accurate, timely, and effective information to devotees.

He called for adopting state-of-the-art technologies to ensure uninterrupted communication, allowing every significant activity of the Maha Kumbh to reach devotees both in the country and abroad. Furthermore, he stated that the extensive broadcasting of the Maha Kumbh through Kumbh Vani and Doordarshan is not only a technical achievement but also a cultural responsibility, enabling the message of this grand event to resonate with the public so that every citizen can experience its divinity and grandeur.