Kuwait–Hyderabad Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat: Full Details

A Kuwait–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Mumbai.

The airline got an email saying a bomb was on the plane.

Pilot Action

The flight was to land in Hyderabad at 8:10 am.

The pilot changed the route and informed passengers.

Landing in Mumbai

The plane landed safely.

It was taken to an isolation bay.

Security Check

BDDS, CISF, and airport security searched the plane and bags.

Probe On

Police are checking who sent the threat.