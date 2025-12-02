  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Kuwait–Hyderabad Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat: Full Details

  • Created On:  2 Dec 2025 12:35 PM IST
Bomb Threat on IndiGo Flight from Hyderabad Sparks Security Alert at Mohali Airport
X

Bomb Threat on IndiGo Flight from Hyderabad Sparks Security Alert at Mohali Airport

A Kuwait–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Mumbai after a bomb threat email. The plane landed safely, and security teams conducted full checks. Investigation into the source of the threat is underway.

A Kuwait–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Mumbai.

The airline got an email saying a bomb was on the plane.

Pilot Action

The flight was to land in Hyderabad at 8:10 am.

The pilot changed the route and informed passengers.

Landing in Mumbai

The plane landed safely.

It was taken to an isolation bay.

Security Check

BDDS, CISF, and airport security searched the plane and bags.

Probe On

Police are checking who sent the threat.

Tags

Kuwait Hyderabad flight diversionMumbai bomb threat flightflight bomb threat todayHyderabad flight newsMumbai airport emergencyBDDS CISF checksairline bomb threat Indiaflight emergency landing India
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Indian Navy Day 2025: PM Modi Celebrates Diwali, Navy Showcases Strength

On Indian Navy Day 2025, PM Modi celebrated Diwali aboard INS Vikrant, while the Navy demonstrated its operational readiness and maritime capabilities at Shangumugham Beach, Thiruvananthapuram, honoring India’s naval achievements.

Indian Navy Day 2025: PM Modi Celebrates Diwali, Navy Showcases Strength

National News

More
Share it
X