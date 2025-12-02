Kuwait–Hyderabad Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat: Full Details
A Kuwait–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Mumbai after a bomb threat email. The plane landed safely, and security teams conducted full checks. Investigation into the source of the threat is underway.
A Kuwait–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Mumbai.
The airline got an email saying a bomb was on the plane.
Pilot Action
The flight was to land in Hyderabad at 8:10 am.
The pilot changed the route and informed passengers.
Landing in Mumbai
The plane landed safely.
It was taken to an isolation bay.
Security Check
BDDS, CISF, and airport security searched the plane and bags.
Probe On
Police are checking who sent the threat.
