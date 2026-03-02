Labanya finale weaves a new story of ‘Brahmapuri patto’ tradition

Berhampur: Amidapplause, elegance and the rich sheen of tradition, D Kanna of NIST University was crowned Labanya Kumar and Jyotsnarani Sethi of Roland Institute of Technology (RIT) was crowned Labanya Kumari at the grand finale of the first-ever ethnic fashion show Labanya held on Saturday. Draped in exquisite attire designed from Brahmapuri Patto, the finalists dazzled the audience with a graceful ramp walk, blending heritage with youthful confidence.

The event, organised by non-profit organisation Amesabu in collaboration with RIT, featured 10 finalists shortlisted from 35 participants representing six technical and management institutions of Ganjam district. The finalists underwent a rigorous grooming session under noted fashion choreographer Rani Nayak before presenting their collections on the ramp in Brahmapuri Patto and Silk attire provided by Amesabu.

The performances were evaluated by an eminent jury panel comprising Karishma Khan, Fashion Director of Ollywood; K. Raju, celebrity Bollywood hairstylist and Guinness Book of World Record holder; and Rani Nayak, Fashion Choreographer and Chief Coordinator of the show. Adding glamour and prestige to the evening, accomplished Odia model Rashmi Nayak, winner of Glammon Miss India 2024 (Malaysia International Pageant), walked the ramp as the showstopper, captivating the audience with poise and elegance. For the first time, a song-based on Brahmapuri Patto was penned by Hrushikesh Panigrahi.

Music by Madhab Patro was aptly choreographed and danced on stage by Samhita Panigrahi. Odissi dance by Adyasa Anindita of Bhubaneswar and Rhythm Princes, the first female music band of Odisha from Berhampur, and songs by singing sensation Sangeeta Padhy of Berhampur enthralled the audience.

A renowned Patto weaver B Laxmi Narayan having experience of 40 years weaving was felicitated during this occasion. Distinguished guests, including Prof Geetanjali Dash, Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University; Dipti Mahapatro, Additional Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education department, government of Odisha; J Jayalaxmi, Chairperson of Roland Group of Institutions; and Sanjit Kumar Nayak, promoter of Odia heritage in Johannesburg, expressed optimism about taking steps to popularise Brahmapuri Patto globally.

The programme was presided over by Hrushikesh Panigrahi, CEO-cum-Director of Amesabu, coordinated by Sudipta Panigrahi (both in Brahmapuri Patto attire) while Subhashree Jena anchored the evening with grace, seamlessly binding art, culture and youthful enthusiasm into a memorable celebration.

Designed to empower aspiring technocrats and connect them with the cultural legacy of Brahmapuri Patto, Labanya marked this unique confluence of tradition, talent and youthful aspiration, setting a new milestone in promoting Odisha’s iconic handloom among the younger generation.