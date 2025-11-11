Labour, Youth Affairs Minister meets V-P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Labour and Employment, and Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, met Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan at Parliament House on Monday, an official said.

During the meeting, the Vice President was apprised of key initiatives and ongoing programmes of the Ministries, said an official.

The Vice President, who is gearing up to attend his maiden Parliament session from December 1, has been regularly meeting Ministers and officials.

Earlier, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, along with senior officials from the Ministries, called on the Vice President.

During the meeting, the Vice President was apprised of measures aimed at promoting scientific research and innovation, technology development and commercialisation, advancements in biotechnology, quantum computing, and cybersecurity systems, as well as meteorological services, climate and ocean studies, and disaster risk mitigation.

Radhakrishnan commended the Ministries for their role in strengthening India’s innovation-driven scientific ecosystem and advancing research in frontier technologies.

He lauded India’s rise from the 81st position in 2015 to the 38th position in the Global Innovation Index 2025, noting the surge in patents, scientific publications, and technology-led growth. He appreciated the country’s breakthroughs in vaccine development, the BharatGenAI large language model, and progress in quantum computing.

The Vice President also emphasised the importance of ethical biotechnology research, inspiring youth to pursue scientific careers, and enhanced collaboration with industry.

Highlighting rapid improvements in weather forecasting and the vast potential of India’s blue economy, he called for continued global partnerships to ensure India remains at the forefront of scientific advancement.

Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had also called on the Vice President.

In a social media post, the Vice President informed that he was briefed on the functioning, key initiatives, and future plans of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

Radhakrishnan said that the discussion focused on strengthening the tourism and hospitality sectors, enhancing international cooperation, generating employment, and promoting India’s rich cultural and natural heritage(IANS)