Ladki Bahin aid before civic polls, claims minister; SEC seeks report as Oppn cries foul

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has claimed that financial aid for December and January under the Ladki Bahin Yojana would be disbursed before Makar Sankranti, even as the Opposition alleged the move violates the Model Code of Conduct.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has sought a report from the chief secretary on a minister’s claims, following complaints by the Opposition Congress, which questioned the timing of the announcement and alleged it was aimed at influencing voters ahead of the January 15 polls to 29 municipal corporations.

An official from the state Women and Child Development Department, however, struck a cautious note, saying there could be a delay in the disbursal of instalments under the scheme as the Model Code of Conduct would remain in force until the elections conclude.

“Beneficiaries may have to wait for the funds,” the official said.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme of the state government under which eligible women beneficiaries get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. The scheme is widely credited with helping the Mahayuti secure victory in the 2024 state assembly elections.

In a post on X on January 7, BJP leader Mahajan claimed eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme will receive a combined transfer of Rs 3,000 for December and January in their bank accounts before Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14, terming it a “special gift” from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

State Congress leader and advocate Sandesh Kondvilkar submitted a complaint to the SEC on Saturday, claiming the payment was proposed for January 14, a day before polling, and sought the poll body’s intervention to stop the transfer.

The SEC sent a letter to state Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Sunday, seeking clarification on the factual position and whether the government intended to release two months’ instalments together just ahead of the polls, with a response sought on Monday, sources said.

Amid the controversy, CM Fadnavis has said the Ladki Bahin Yojana was a continuous scheme of the state government and did not fall under the restrictions of the election code of conduct.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has, however, said his party was not opposed to the scheme, but objected to the release of two months’ assistance on the eve of voting, calling it a clear violation of the model code of conduct.