Lakhimpur Kheri violence: IYC demands arrest of Minister's son

New Delhi: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and arrest of his son Ashish in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The protesters, led by IYC national president Srinivas BV, assembled at Sunehri Bagh Road to march towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Krishna Menon Marg, but were stopped by the police, which erected barricades at the protest venue. Seeking justice for the farmers who were killed in the violent clash at Lakhimpur Kheri, the protestors demanded immediate arrest of Mishra's son Ajay.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time. "IYC members gathered at Sunehri Bagh road.