Lalu Prasad Yadav To Field Daughters In Lok Sabha Elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is poised to nominate two of his seven daughters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sources suggest that Misa Bharati is likely to receive an RJD ticket to contest from the Patliputra constituency, whileRohini Acharya might contest from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

The decision has raised interest, particularly as strongman-turned-politician Ritlal Yadav was initially considered a frontrunner for an RJD ticket from the Patliputra parliamentary constituency. Ritlal Yadav's frequent visits to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's official residence had sparked speculation regarding his candidacy. However, when confronted by the media, Ritlal Yadav deferred to familial ties, indicating that the decision ultimately rests with his siblings.

In response to questions about his personal aspirations, Ritlal Yadav expressed indifference to the outcome, emphasizing that winning or losing held no significance to him. He refrained from specifying any particular opponent in the elections, stating his determination to defeat the current holder of the Patliputra constituency.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP chief and deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary's controversial remarks alleging Lalu Prasad Yadav of 'taking away his daughter's kidney' before fielding her in the elections drew sharp criticism from RJD spokesperson Sarika Paswan.

Amid speculation surrounding seat-sharing and the common minimum program in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan, RJD has commenced distributing symbols to its candidates. Following suit, the Communist Party of India (CPI) announced Awadhesh Kumar Rai as its candidate from Begusarai in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.