Land dispute: One killed as members of a family clash in Bihar’s West Champaran

Patna: A violent clash stemming from a land dispute claimed one life and two others with critical injuries in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Friday.

The incident took place in Bhitaha Mathiya village under the Bairia police station area, where members of the same family were involved in a deadly clash over a blocked pathway.

According to police, Vijay Patel (40) sustained serious injuries during the altercation and lost his life on the spot, while his brothers, Akhilesh Patel (38) and Kamlesh Patel (35) suffered serious injuries.

The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah for treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the dispute has been ongoing between Suresh Patel and his eldest son, Ajay Patel, on one side, and his other three sons on the other, over land ownership issues.

The situation escalated when the pathway near the house was allegedly blocked, triggering a confrontation.

Police said that Suresh Patel, along with his eldest son and a nephew, allegedly attacked the other family members during the clash.

A sharp weapon, reportedly a spear, was used in the incident, leading to the killing of Vijay Patel.

The accused fled the spot immediately after the incident, and tension has prevailed in the village.

Confirming the development, SDPO Rajneesh Priyadarshi said, “The altercation arose due to a land dispute. One person has lost his life. Police have launched an investigation, and raids are underway to apprehend the accused.”

Officials added that the dispute had been simmering for a long time, with previous incidents of confrontation also reported between the family members.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act against Suresh Patel, his son Ajay Patel and one other in Bairiya police station.

Police recovered the dead body and sent it to GMCH for a post-mortem.

Police are continuing their investigation, and further legal action will be taken based on findings.



