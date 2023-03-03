Landfill sites in Delhi to be flattened by Dec 2024: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the all the three landfill sites in the national capital will be flattened by December, 2024.

Talking to mediapersons, Kejriwal who was at Okhla Landfill site to review the garbage processing, said: "After the function of Municipal corporation starts smoothly and until the new plants are built, the garbage of this landfill sites will be dumped in Ghazipur and Bhalswa. There is a plan to clean off this garbage mountain completely by May and the remaining two mountains of the city by December next year".

"The target was to flatten this landfill site by May, 2024, but we are trying to do the same by December, this year," said Kejriwal.

The Okhla landfill site was commissioned 26 years ago. Right now, there is 40 lakh metric tonne garbage here at this site, Kejriwal said, adding that total 20-25 lakh metric tonne garbage has been removed.

"There are three types of garbage here. Presently, only about 4,500 tonnes is being disposed of every day. From April 1, 10,000 tonnes of garbage will be disposed of and from June 1, 15,000 tonnes will be done," the Chief Minister concluded.