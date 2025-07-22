  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track; 1 dead, 9 injured

Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track; 1 dead, 9 injured
x
Highlights

Srinagar: A massive landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving one pilgrim...

Srinagar: A massive landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving one pilgrim dead and 10 others injured, officials said. They said a booking office and an overhead iron structure caved in under the weight of the landslide, triggered by heavy rains which lashed Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills. The yatra to the shrine has been suspended till 1 pm as a precautionary measure.The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga, the starting point for the yatra where mostly pony riders gather along the old track and register before taking the pilgrims to the cave shrine, 12 km from the town.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick