Launch of Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayein by the National Book Trust

January 17, 2026, Dehradun! The National Book Trust (NBT) launched the book Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayein on January 16, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, during the World Book Fair 2026. The book presents a detailed and factual analysis of the alarming situation of road accidents in India, their medical, social, and economic impacts, and emphasizes the urgent need for public awareness and effective prevention of road accidents. This book is the result of 25 years of relentless effort and experience.

Addressing the event, Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay said that nearly 90 percent of road accidents are caused by driver negligence, with major factors including overspeeding, overloading, incorrect overtaking, fatigue, lack of sleep, and influence of alcohol or drugs. He clarified that this book was written not for personal gain, but to prevent the enormous damage road accidents cause to society. He stated that road accidents are hindering the progress of the nation and leaving society physically and mentally disabled, which is why this book is especially dedicated to drivers.

Co-author Dr. Gaurav Sanjay said that road accidents are preventable events. He explained that the aim of this book is to instill education, discipline, and a sense of responsibility regarding road safety in society. He appealed to all citizens to become aware and responsible drivers as well as pedestrians.

Mr. Yuvraj Malik, Director of the National Book Trust, said that the consequences of neglecting road safety do not remain limited to the victims alone but affect their families, friends, and society as a whole. He expressed confidence that this book will especially help create awareness about road safety among the youth.

The chief guest of the event, Hon’ble Mr. Lokpal Singh, retired judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, described the increasing number of road accidents in the country as a matter of serious concern and urged young people to adopt safe, responsible, and disciplined driving practices. The event was conducted by Mr. Lalit Kishore Mandora.