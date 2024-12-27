Launch of “Har Din Hai Smarniya” Calendar dedicated to freedom fighters

On the 100th birth anniversary of the most revered, Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister Hon’ble Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and the birth anniversary of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya ji, “Atal Bhavnajali Samaroh” was organized at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, by Bharat Mata Foundation and PharmaSynth Formulations Ltd.

On this occasion, Hon’ble MP of North-East Delhi, Shri Manoj Tiwari ji, freedom fighter descendant Shri Vijay Khaira, social worker Shri Deshbandhu Gupta, international poet Dr. Praveen Shukl, Founder of Bharat Mata Foundation Shri Arvind Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of PharmaSynth Formulations Ltd. Shri Ramesh Chand Jain, representatives of 21 different organizations, and other dignitaries from 26 states participated.

On this occasion, the launch of the 'Har Din Hai Smarniya Calendar', made by Bharat Mata Foundation by preserving the memories of freedom fighters, child martyrs, scientists and brave men who sacrificed their lives for the society, was done by Shri Manoj Tiwari. During this program, the calendar was given a place in the 'World Records India" and the 'India Book of Records'.

The MP, while paying his tribute to revered Atal ji, said that "this calendar is a wonderful and exemplary document containing the stories of the freedom struggle of India, which has been made in the form of a calendar and an attempt to delivered the history to the people, it is wonderful and historic deed, full of patriotism." On this occasion, various poets presented his poetic tributes remembering the memories of Atal ji.