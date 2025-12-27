Law must speak firmly against drug traffickers, says CJI

Panaji: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said those who traffic narcotics, organise supply chain and profit from human vulnerability are perpetrators of serious harm.

In his address at Goa Bench of Bombay High Court building during the 30-day-long campaign on drug abuse, the CJI said the law must speak firmly, decisively and without hesitation against drug traffickers.

"Our legal framework draws a very clear and deliberate distinction. Those who traffic narcotics, organise supply chain, who profit from human vulnerability are not victims of circumstances.