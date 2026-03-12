‘Leader Of Opposition Not Above The House’: Om Birla’s Swipe At Rahul Gandhi

Om Birla said the Leader of the Opposition is not “above the House” as he resumed duties as Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, a day after the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was defeated.

In his first remarks after returning to the Speaker’s chair, Birla said he has always tried to ensure that every Member of Parliament gets an opportunity to speak while strictly following the rules of the House. His statement was widely seen as a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition.

“Some members believe that the Leader of the Opposition stands above the House and can speak on any subject. However, no one enjoys such special privilege. The House functions according to its rules,” Birla said.

He also pointed out that even the Prime Minister and Union ministers must give prior notice under House rules before making statements.

The remarks came a day after Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, accusing him of being partisan during the Budget session. The motion was defeated by a voice vote after nearly 12 hours of debate in the Lok Sabha.

During the session, the Congress had repeatedly accused the Speaker of not allowing Rahul Gandhi to speak on certain issues, including former Army chief M. M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir. The dispute had triggered protests in the House and escalated further after eight Congress MPs were suspended.

Rejecting allegations of bias, Birla said he has always conducted the proceedings with impartiality, discipline and balance. He also dismissed claims that he controls the microphones of MPs in the House.

“The Chair never has a switch to turn microphones on or off. The microphone is activated only for the member who has been permitted to speak,” he explained.

Birla added that he has consistently encouraged members, especially those hesitant to participate, to speak during debates while following parliamentary procedures.