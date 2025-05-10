Leaves of Raj police, medical staff cancelled

Jaipur: Amid high alert across Rajasthan in response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the state government has cancelled the leaves of all officers and employees of various government departments, including the police, doctors, and paramedical staff. Guidelines have been issued to all border districts to ensure preparedness and public safety in light of the situation.

In several regions, daily blackouts have been enforced.

Barmer and Jaisalmer will observe blackouts from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while Jodhpur will enforce the same from 9.30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Earlier, the blackout time was set for 12.30 a.m., but it was advanced by three hours as a precautionary measure in Jodhpur. Similar blackout measures were implemented in Pali, Nal (Bikaner), and Mount Abu, the state’s only hill station.

Residents have been advised to avoid any unnecessary movement during nighttime and to ensure complete darkness in their homes. If any light cannot be turned off, it must be covered with a cloth so that it is not visible from outside under any circumstances. Police patrolling and the local chowkidaari system have been intensified, and the public has been asked to fully cooperate with authorities.

The markets in Sri Ganganagar were closed by 7 p.m. on Thursday after an appeal by the district administration, and a ban on fireworks has also been enforced there as well as in Bikaner. The administration has banned the use of drones in Bikaner as an additional precaution.

People in border villages have been instructed to keep essential documents such as identity cards, ration cards, and other important items packed in a bag for quick evacuation if necessary. They are also advised to locate the nearest safe space, such as a school or panchayat building, and remain alert. The district administration emphasised the importance of not panicking and urged people to ignore rumours and rely only on verified information sources such as official announcements via loudspeakers, WhatsApp groups, panchayat messages, and radio.