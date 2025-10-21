Legendary actor Asrani dies; PM Modi hails his legacy as ‘a gifted entertainer’

Sholay actor passes away the conclusion of a period in Indian film, and leaves an indelible legacy that is cherished by millions. Celebrities and fans likewise were on social media to express their sincere paeans to the cherished actor from' Sholay' who brought joy and love to generations. One of those mourning his loss was the Prime of the nation Narendra Modi. He wrote an emotional PM Modi on Asrani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays Bollywood actor Asrani tribute

The Prime Minister Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to the actor's tremendous contribution to Indian film. The actor wrote,

"Deeply suffered by the death of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A talented imitator and multifaceted pantomime, he delighted cult of all periods. He brought the joy and horselaugh of innumerous lives with his memorable shows."

Amit Shah recalls the legacy of Asrani

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also offered his condolences, while paying tribute to Asrani's impressive career and his enduring appeal. The minister wrote:

"The death of the famous actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. Asrani Ji was a major contributor to Indian film throughout his lifetime and made a mark within the heart of millions of people by creating laughter. Let God bless his loved ones and family members to bear the loss of this great actor. Om Shanti."

Asrani dies at the age of 84.

Burial services were held in the Santacruz Crematorium. In announcing the news, Manager of Asrani Babu Bhai Thiba told ANI, "Asrani passed away today around 3pm in the Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. His family includes mother, wife as well as his nephew."

Asrani obituary 2025 leaves a hole in Indian film, however his timeless performances and irresistible humor will be remembered to the heart of his many fans.