LeT handler Lone held in Ghazipur; foreign currencies, SIM seized

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler, Shabir Ahmed Lone, from the Ghazipur area here, officials said on Monday. Terming Lone as a "hardcore and highly trained terrorist," the officials said that he reportedly established links with handlers operating on behalf of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A Delhi court sent Lone to five days of police custody.

Lone had a long history of involvement in terror activities and had been previously arrested in 2007 by the Special Cell. At that time, an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession. He was again arrested in 2015 in Srinagar under the jurisdiction of Parimpora Police Station.

"Lone, also known by aliases Raja and Kashmiri, is a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and was allegedly operating as the handler of a recently busted module involved in pasting anti-national posters across multiple locations in Delhi and Kolkata," a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, a team from the New Delhi Range of the Special Cell arrested Shabir Ahmed Lone on the night of March 29 in the Ghazipur area. Lone was wanted in connection with the LeT module that had been recently unearthed in the metro poster case on February 22, the officer said. "During the arrest, police recovered multiple foreign currencies and other incriminating material from his possession.

These included approximately 2,300 units of Bangladeshi Taka, 1,400 units of Nepalese currency, 5,000 units of Pakistani currency, and 3,000 units of Indian currency," they said. A Nepalese SIM card was also seized, raising suspicions about cross-border communication and operational coordination.