Lies being spread, no photo of Rahul Gandhi on sanitary pads: Pramod Tiwari

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said that lies are being spread by pasting Rahul Gandhi's picture on sanitary pads.

He said that the fake video posted on social media reflects the poor thinking of the BJP.

A controversy erupted in poll-bound Bihar after a photograph of Rahul Gandhi was seen featuring prominently on sanitary pad packets, being distributed under the Congress party's Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana, aimed at raising menstrual hygiene awareness among women in the state.

The Congress launched the initiative as part of a larger campaign for women voters in the state.

In a special conversation with IANS, the Congress MP Tiwari said, "The government has failed on the safety and health of women, so the Congress distributed sanitary pads with its limited resources. But the BJP is spreading lies on social media by putting a fake photo of Rahul Gandhi on these pads; there was no photo on the pad.

Tiwari called it a shameful, disgusting and cheap act, which reflects the mentality of BJP supporters."

Cornering the government on the voter list controversy that started before the Bihar Assembly elections, he said that if someone has an Aadhaar card and is residing in an area, then his name should be added to the voter list. But the Election Commission is also rejecting the Aadhaar card, and citizens are being asked for their ‘horoscopes’. The Bharatiya Janata Party itself had said in Parliament that the Aadhaar card is proof of Indianness, so why is the same proof not valid now?

Tiwari also spoke on the arrest of Nirav Modi’s brother, Nehal Modi. He said that when the investigations of CBI and ED were going on, on whose orders were such criminals allowed to flee abroad?

Reminding of the old promises, the Congress leader stated that PM Modi had said that Dawood Ibrahim would be brought to India in six months. Now I want to ask, where is Dawood? What happened to terrorists like Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim? Can the BJP government give any details of the action taken against them?

The Congress MP also talked about Operation Sindoor. He said, “During 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian Air Force, the Foreign Minister informed Pakistan that we would attack terrorist hideouts. The result was that the attack was only on terrorist hideouts, and all the terrorists moved away from there. The hard work of our brave soldiers did not have the full effect. After all, the government should tell where the terrorists were killed, how many were killed, and what their names are. Where is the list of the terrorists who were killed?”

He further said that this is a direct compromise with national security, and the government should decide its accountability.