Light rain in parts of Raj; night temperatures rise

Night temperatures increased marginally in Rajasthan due to the impact of a western disturbance, which also triggered light rain at some places, officials said on Friday.

Sirohi was the coldest recorded place with a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

Jaisalmer registered a minimum of 7.7 degrees Celsisus, while Bikaner registered 7.8, Pilani 9.7, Barmer 9.8, Ajmer 9.9, Alwar 10 and Jaipur 11.8 degrees Celsius.

During the 24-hour period ending on Friday morning, Kota and Jalore recorded 2.7 mm and 1.5 mm rainfall, respectively, while a few other places received below 1.5 mm, officials said.

Dense fog was also reported in several regions across the state.

The weather department predicted that the state will remain dry over the next week.

However, dense fog is expected to continue in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions during early mornings for the next two to three days.

The minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, according to officials.