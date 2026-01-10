Lighthouse Tourism Sees Fivefold Rise in a Decade: Sarbananda Sonowal at Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0

Visakhapatnam, 10 January, 2026: The two-day Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0 concluded on a high note, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal saying the event helped the city of Visakhapatnam emerge as ‘a beacon of India’s maritime heritage and coastal culture’.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Lighthouse Festival was envisioned as a celebration of people, culture, and heritage—and Visakhapatnam has exceeded all expectations. The vibrant performances, cultural expressions, local crafts, culinary diversity, fashion presentations, and night-time illumination have transformed this venue into a living celebration of India’s coastal identity. Most heartening has been the enthusiastic participation of the public—families, youth, artists, entrepreneurs, students, and visitors—who made this festival lively, inclusive, and memorable.”

At the valedictory session, Sarbananda Sonowal announced the development of first Lighthouse Museum of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam, envisioned as a centre for maritime education, heritage preservation and tourism promotion. Building on the success of developing 75 lighthouses as tourism destinations, Sonowal said the government now proposes to develop an additional 25 lighthouses nationwide, with a special focus on identifying more suitable sites in Andhra Pradesh to further boost lighthouse-led tourism.

Sonowal also laid the foundation stone virtually from here for re-construction of staff quarters at Junglighat, Sri Vijaya Puram in Andaman & Nicobar islands. Union Minister virtually inaugurated the light and sound projection mapping show at Aguada Lighthouse in Goa.

Sarbananda Sonowal announced a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening maritime safety, heritage and tourism across the country. Sonowal said four new lighthouses will be constructed along National Waterway–2 (river Brahmaputra) in Assam at Bogibeel, Silghat, Pandu and Biswanathghat to enhance navigational safety on inland waterways.

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we remain committed to ensuring that our lighthouses shine not only along our shores, but also in the hearts and minds of our people. The success of this festival clearly demonstrates how lighthouse tourism can create local livelihoods, raise maritime awareness, and strengthen the emotional bond between coastal communities and their maritime history.”

An MoU was exchanged between the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) for the development of a Lighthouse Museum in Visakhapatnam, giving a major boost to lighthouse-led tourism along India’s eastern coast. Under the collaboration, VPA will provide 3,156 square metres of land at the Old Lighthouse area within the port premises. The museum will showcase the historical and cultural significance of lighthouses, tracing their evolution from ancient navigation aids to modern maritime safety systems and highlighting their role in shaping India’s maritime legacy.

Underscoring the Modi government’s commitment to promoting lighthouse tourism, Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the 77-metre-high Lighthouse Museum being constructed at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) with an investment of ₹266 crore —envisioned as one of the largest maritime museums in the world, with the lighthouse museum set to become the world’s tallest of its kind. The iconic structure will showcase the history and evolution of lighthouses while standing as a powerful symbol of India’s growing maritime ambitions.

Sonowal Launches ₹230-Crore Port Infrastructure Projects at Visakhapatnam Port on Indian Lighthouse Festival Sidelines

Earlier during the day, on the sidelines of the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched a series of port infrastructure development projects worth ₹230 crore at the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), on the sidelines of the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0 held in Visakhapatnam.

The projects are aimed at strengthening safety systems, enhancing ship repair capabilities, modernising administrative infrastructure and improving residential facilities at the port, in line with the government’s vision of building world-class, future-ready maritime infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India’s ports are being transformed into engines of growth, safety and global competitiveness. The initiatives launched today at Visakhapatnam Port strengthen capacity, safety and operational efficiency, reinforce Vizag’s role as a modern maritime gateway, and empower India’s eastern coast—advancing our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat and positioning India among the world’s leading maritime nations.”

Among the projects launched is the upgradation of fire-fighting facilities at the LPG berth to accommodate vessels of 40,000 DWT and above, in compliance with OISD-156 safety guidelines. The project, with an investment of ₹52.24 crore will significantly enhance safety preparedness at the port.

To augment ship repair and maintenance capacity, the Union Minister also launched the upgradation and development of infrastructure facilities at the ORS Dry Dock, to be leased on a licence basis for 15 years. The project entails an investment of ₹35.87 crore and is expected to support maritime repair activities and generate additional employment opportunities. Sonowal also announced setting up of India Ship Technology Centre (ISTC) a first of its kind Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam, to be developed under India Maritime University (IMU). The entity will help develop India’s capabilities related to shipbuilding design, training of manpower, R&D in shipbuilding and co-ordination for testing facilities.

In addition, construction of a new Administrative Office Building (AOB) at a cost of ₹97.70 crore was launched to modernise office infrastructure and improve operational efficiency at the port. The minister also launched the construction of residential apartments at Harbour Park, with an investment of ₹44.20 crore, aimed at enhancing housing facilities and welfare for port employees.

India’s maritime sector has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade through major policy and infrastructure reforms. In 2024–25, the country’s 12 major ports handled a record 855 million tonnes of cargo, while average vessel turnaround time was reduced from 96 hours in 2014 to 49.5 hours in 2025, placing Indian ports among the world’s most efficient. Today, nine Indian ports feature among the global top 100, with Visakhapatnam Port ranking in the top 20 for container traffic. The momentum has been strengthened by the Sagarmala Programme, under which 272 projects worth ₹1.41 lakh crore have been completed, alongside a sharp revival of inland waterways, where cargo movement has risen over 700% to nearly 150 million tonnes annually.

Earlier, the 3rd edition of Indian Lighthouse Festival was inaugurated by Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India along with the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal at the MGM park. The two-day cultural extravaganza featured a rich mix of experiences, ranging from traditional cuisine and festive celebrations to dance and theatre performances, interactive activity zones, and the flavours of authentic coastal delicacies.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was joined by Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas; Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW); M. Angamuthu, Chairman, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai Port Authority (VPA); and Muruganandan, Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), along with MLA of Visakhapatnam (North), P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Mayor of GVMC, Visakhapatnam, Peela Srinivasa Rao, senior officials of the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, industry leaders and members of the maritime fraternity, at the valedictory session of the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0 held at MGM Park.

With a coastline of over 11,000 km and 205 lighthouses, India has begun reimagining these historic maritime sentinels as vibrant tourism and cultural destinations. The initiative gained national momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, called for unlocking the tourism potential of lighthouses while preserving their heritage value. Aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the programme has already seen 75 lighthouses developed with modern tourist facilities across 10 states and Union Territories, leading to a sharp rise in footfall, job creation and renewed economic activity in coastal communities.

The Indian Lighthouse Festival has emerged as a key platform to showcase this transformation. The first edition, Bharatiya Prakash Stambh Utsav, was held at Fort Aguada in Goa in September 2023, marking the formal launch of lighthouse tourism as a national initiative. The second edition, held in October 2024 at Puri in Odisha, expanded the outreach with new lighthouse dedications and a stronger focus on community participation and heritage-led tourism. Building on this journey, the third edition at Visakhapatnam continues to celebrate India’s maritime legacy while positioning lighthouses as dynamic hubs of culture, tourism and coastal development. The festival is organised by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) under MoPSW.