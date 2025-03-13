Live
Lilavati Hospital Engulfed In Rs 1,250 Crore Fraud And Controversy
- Mumbai's prestigious Lilavati Hospital faces a ₹1,250 crore embezzlement scandal involving former trustees, allegations of black magic, and family feuds.
- Explore the unfolding investigation and its impact.
Lilavati Hospital, a renowned medical institution in Mumbai and a favorite among Bollywood celebrities, has been thrust into controversy following allegations of financial fraud amounting to over ₹1,250 crore. The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) filed an FIR against 17 individuals, including seven former trustees, vendors, and suppliers, accusing them of embezzling funds over two decades through fake contracts and inflated invoices.
The scandal has also taken a bizarre turn with allegations of black magic rituals performed by the accused on hospital premises. Prashant Mehta, the hospital’s permanent trustee and Executive Director, revealed that human hair and skulls were discovered in urns during investigations.
The controversy is deeply rooted in a decades-long family feud among the Mehtas, the founders of Lilavati Hospital. The forensic audit uncovered irregularities such as offshore accounts linked to Swiss banks and missing antique gold worth ₹45 crore from the family’s ancestral home. Further scrutiny revealed tax evasion claims of ₹500 crore against some former trustees.
Despite the turmoil, Lilavati Hospital has assured patients that its operations remain unaffected while investigations continue into one of Mumbai’s largest healthcare sector fraud cases.