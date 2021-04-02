Liquor shops in MP's Chhindwara open amid lockdown, Congress slams BJP

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day complete lockdown has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district from Friday, following the surge in coronavirus cases in the district. While all shops and markets are closed, liquor shops are still open and the Congress has slammed the administration for this.

Congress spokesperson Syed Jafar tweeted: "Stop fudging the Covid-19 figures in Chhindwara, even after so many deaths the officials sitting in the district administration and the state Health ministry are found sleeping just like 'Kumbhakaran'. Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, if you have time, take the feedback of people in Chhindwara where the three-day lockdown has been imposed, but the liquor shops are open. Please do something, BJP government."

Chhindwara SP Vivek Agarawal said that the liquor shops are open as the guideline from the Centre makes no mention of their closure.

Located along the border of Maharashtra which is witnessing the highest number of Covid cases for the last few days, Chhindwara is the parliamentary constituency of Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Kamal Nath is an MLA from the same district.