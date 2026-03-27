Live-In Relationship With Married Man Not A Crime, Morality Cannot Override Law: Court

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married man living in a consensual live-in relationship with an adult woman does not constitute a criminal offence, emphasizing that legal principles must take precedence over societal morality.

The observation came while the court was hearing a petition filed by a couple seeking protection from threats allegedly issued by the woman’s family. The bench clarified that when two adults choose to live together by mutual consent, their relationship cannot be treated as illegal under existing laws.

The court strongly stated that morality and law must be viewed separately. It noted that in the absence of any legal violation, social perceptions or moral judgments cannot dictate judicial decisions, especially when it comes to safeguarding individual rights.

According to the case details, the woman had informed authorities that she was residing with the man willingly. However, despite her complaint about threats, including fears of honour-based violence, no prompt action was taken by the police.

The court stressed that it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of consenting adults living together. It directed the concerned police officials to provide immediate protection to the couple and held them accountable for ensuring their security.

Additionally, the court granted interim relief to the couple in a related criminal case, ordering that they should not face arrest. It also restrained the woman’s family from contacting or harassing them in any manner.

Reinforcing the importance of constitutional rights, the court reiterated that personal liberty cannot be compromised due to societal pressures or moral viewpoints.