LJPR VP under fire over 'objectionable' comment against Rajnath Singh

Patna: National vice-president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPR) Achyutanand Singh has come under fire over his alleged "offensive" remarks against Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



Singh made the statement during the birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh on April 23 in Vaishali.



While addressing the gathering, he said, "The political value of Rajnath Singh in BJP is such that even the dogs (small workers) don't respect him."



Infuriated over his remark, some people (probably BJP workers) attempted to snatch away his microphone. He was not allowed to complete his speech.



Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, a native of Jagdishpur village in Bhojpur district of Bihar, had played a huge role during the freedom struggle. He belonged to the upper caste and BJP in particular celebrates his birth anniversary every year.

Last year, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jagdishpur and celebrated his birth anniversary.

As Chirag Paswan led LJPR is understood to be very close to BJP and most probably will be the alliance partner in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Paswan was involved in a joint political campaign with BJP leaders in Bihar bypolls in the past. Every time, BJP organises an event, the leaders of LJPR are invited.

Achyutanand Singh is claimed to be very close to Chirag Paswan and is also a prominent leader of Vaishali, the home district of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ram Vilas Paswan had won many Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur constituency in the past and his brother Pasupati Kumar Paras is the current MP of Hajipur, the district's headquarter of Vaishali.

Chirag Paswan is reportedly claiming the Hajipur seat for his party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



