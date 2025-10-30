Loan Waiver: Farmers block Nagpur-Wardha national highway

Nagpur: After the High Court's direction to vacate a national highway near Nagpur, Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu on Wednesday said the protesting farmers would obey the order but also go to jail, and the government should make necessary arrangements.

They will go to police and court arrest, Kadu said in the evening, even as the deadline of 6 pm set by the High Court expired. The former Maharashtra minister has led a massive tractor procession to the Nagpur- Wardha road, creating a major traffic jam on the outskirts of Nagpur, to press the demand of a complete farm loan waiver.

Farmer leader and former MP Raju Shetti was also taking part in the protest. The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court earlier in the day took suo motu notice of the `20-km' traffic jam on National Highway 44 and directed Kadu and his supporters who are staging `Maha Elgar Morcha' to move off the highway and other roads by 6 pm.