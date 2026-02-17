Locals claim higher toll after 7 die of liver disease in Har

Chandigarh: Local sclaimed more people died due to liver-related ailments at a village in Haryana’s Palwal district, even as the authorities put the toll at seven in the past fortnight, prompting the health department to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

Seven deaths, four of them due to Hepatitis B, were reported at Chhainsa village in the Hathin sub-division over the past two weeks, officials said. Some villagers, however, claimed the number of deaths was higher.

They also claimed that a lack of clean drinking water aggravated the problem. Mohd Imran, a villager, claimed before reporters that 15-20 people died in the village in the past three weeks, and that the numbers could be more. The village, located about 30 km from the district headquarters, has a population of nearly 5,700 people, and the deaths have prompted the authorities to deploy teams and test the blood samples of the residents. Three of the seven who died also had liver infection, which could be water-borne or due to food poisoning, the officials said.

Many in the village work as drivers, spending long periods away from home, while some are farmers. A health department official said one of the deceased, a truck driver, fell ill outside the state and rushed back home for treatment.

The seven people who died included two boys aged 9 and 14, two girls aged 9 and 15, a 42-year old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 67-year-old woman, the officials said. The officials said four of the deceased tested positive for Hepatitis B, which is a serious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis B Virus.

The health department is collecting blood samples for testing, the officials said, adding that bacteriological sampling of drinking water sources is also being conducted. Those who died showed symptoms like fever, vomiting, weakness and abdominal pain. Palwal Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth told PTI on Monday that the situation is under control, though it is being monitored round-the-clock, with teams camping in the village for the past two weeks.

Among the samples collected so far, 20 have been found to have Hepatitis C, a viral infection that causes liver swelling, Vashishth said. The healthdepartment is running an OPD in the village, said the official, who has visited the area to take stock of the situation. A few quacks are also under the scanner, and there is a possibility of a syringe being used multiple times, as people sometimes seek treatment from them, the official said.