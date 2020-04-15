Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: Life In Times Of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, issued a comprehensive list of guidelines during the ongoing lockdown period for combating the COVID-19 crisis. The guidelines issued by MHA will remain in place till May 3. At the individual level life will get altered, especially for those living in hotspots. How are the revised MHA guidelines likely to affect the life of the man on the street on a date-to-day basis? These are some of the highlights of the impact on everyday life.

• Face covers are a must at work and in public places. (The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has posted videos on its website on how to make them at home).

• Spitting in public places is banned and will invite a fine.

• Substances like tobacco, gutka and alcohol have been banned.

• Gatherings of more than five people are strictly not permitted in public places or in any organisation. Further, District magistrates have been authorised to regulate events like marriages and funerals.

• Workplaces will have to put in place clear steps to check the transmission of coronavirus. These would include a gap of one hour between shifts, staggered lunch breaks and allowing work-from-home facilities for some employees.

• Organisations have been advised to conduct operations to sanitise workplaces between shifts and put in place a system of social distancing.

• District magistrates have been authorised to enforce the revised guidelines. Punishment including fines will be based on the Disaster Management Act, 2005.