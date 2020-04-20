Lockdown: Centre Conveys Concern To Kerala Over Relaxations

New Delhi: The news agency, ANI, reported that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Kerala State government on dilution of its lockdown orders by issuing guidelines allowing certain additional activities in two zones. These include local workshops, barbershops, bookstores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities and towns for shorter distances, among other things. The Kerala government in its relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in two zones had also allowed private vehicles to move in an odd-even basis from Monday.

The MHA pointed out in its communication to the Kerala government that the state government had circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures. The MHA communication further pointed out that the Kerala government has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Home Ministry order dated April 15.

The Kerala government as part of its process of kickstarting the economy had issued these guidelines, which have now become the trigger for the response by the MHA. While the MHA order had suggested easing of certain restrictions in non-hotspot areas and green zones, restaurants, barber shops and bus travel among other things, were not included.

The MHA appears to have taken serious objection to some of these relaxations permitted by the Kerala government.

Kerala reported two positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 401, while 13 people have been cured so far.





Government of India to Kerala Govt- This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated 15th April issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005: Sources https://t.co/ZNMYCAIagG — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020





Government of India to Kerala govt- Government of Kerala has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures. In its order,Kerala Govt has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the 15th April MHA order: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020





Government of India to Kerala govt- Government of Kerala has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures. In its order,Kerala Govt has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the 15th April MHA order: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020



