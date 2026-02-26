Locked Health Centre In Khargone: Woman Delivers Baby Outside As Staff Remain Absent

A pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby outside a government health facility in Khargone, after she and her family found the centre locked and medical staff absent.

The incident took place at a primary health centre in Shivna village, where Baisu Bai was rushed by her family as her labour pains intensified. Instead of immediate medical care, they encountered shut doors and an empty premises, with no doctor or nurse available.

With repeated attempts to contact hospital staff yielding no response and no ambulance support in sight, the family had no option but to assist the delivery outside the hospital gate. The woman gave birth on the ground in full public view.

A video from the scene soon circulated widely. In the footage, a woman staff member is heard saying she would unlock the gate, followed by a remark suggesting the family “complain to Modi ji.” The comment, made during a moment of visible distress, further fueled public outrage — particularly as the facility caters largely to tribal communities.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district stated that the delivery point was unmanned that day. One staff member was reportedly on leave, while another had taken a sudden half-day leave.

According to the official, the family arrived late, and earlier arrival might have allowed arrangements for proper care inside the hospital. Nonetheless, the lapse has prompted disciplinary measures. Authorities have ordered a 15-day salary cut for the two staff members and initiated a departmental inquiry. A notice has also been served to the medical officer in charge.

While both mother and newborn are reported to be safe, the episode has raised serious concerns about accountability and the condition of public healthcare in remote parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The woman’s relatives have demanded strict action, stating that the absence of medical personnel put two lives at significant risk and exposed the vulnerabilities in rural health infrastructure.