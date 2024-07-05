Loco pilots bear a significant responsibility for ensuring railway safety : Rahul Gandhi

Live
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unexpectedly reached New Delhi Railway Station today, Friday afternoon. He went to the loco pilot's lobby and spoke with the staff there in order to know more about train operations.
At the same time, Congress shared the photo on its official X handle. Sharing Rahul Gandhi's photo, Congress wrote that today Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met the loco pilots in New Delhi and listened to their problems.It was also said in post that "Loco pilots have a huge responsibility of railway safety on their shoulders.Only by solving their problems can we achieve the goal of safe railways."
At the same time, Congress shared the photo on its official X handle. Sharing Rahul Gandhi's photo, Congress wrote that today Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met the loco pilots in New Delhi and listened to their problems.It was also said in post that "Loco pilots have a huge responsibility of railway safety on their shoulders.Only by solving their problems can we achieve the goal of safe railways."
Yesterday also,Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had suddenly reached Delhi's GTB Nagar on Thursday. Here he worked with daily wage laborers by picking up a shovel. Apart from this, he also got to know about their well-being. During this time, Rahul Gandhi had also done wall masonry with cement and bricks. He also asked about the problems of the laborers.Rahul Gandhi questioned the daily wage workers about their difficulties. He also inquired about their job. Where do they acquire the materials? Following this, he traveled to Kingsway Camp.