Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM over Oppn sloganeering; Rijiju admonishes conduct

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Friday over sloganeering by the Opposition members leading to the adjournment of the House twice – first till 12 noon and then till 2 PM. The Opposition members sought debate on the shortages and short supply of LPG and kept raising slogans, despite the Chair turning down the request for the same.

When the House resumed at 12 noon, chaos prevailed as the Opposition members kept shouting slogans. They stormed into the Well of House and created ruckus while the officiating Speaker Sandhya Ray conducted the House proceedings. She made repeated appeals for maintaining order in the House but the Opposition Benches didn't relent and kept creating a ruckus.

As the uproar continued, with the Opposition relentlessly disobeying the Chair, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed deep disappointment and lamented that their behaviour and conduct hasn’t changed even after being called out during the marathon discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

“Your conduct is undermining the House and bringing it disrepute. If you don’t mend your ways, you will get severe punishment from the public,” Rijiju told the protesting lawmakers.

He also informed that Congress and Opposition members had joined the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held today, and they agreed upon today’s agenda of discussion on supplementary demand for grants and private member resolutions.

Admonishing the Opposition Benches, he said that it was expected from them, particularly after the long debate on the no-confidence motion, to refine their behaviour but nothing has changed.

He also tore into Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over ‘picnicking’ outside the Parliament, stating he was not ready to mend his ways and even those who could ‘mentor’ him have turned his followers.

Referring to the Opposition’s protest at the Parliament’s entrance gate, also joined by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, he said that this was nothing less than a ‘drama and publicity stunt’ to draw public attention.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla took objection to this instance of Opposition members ‘turning the entrance gate into a picnic spot’ and said that it was everyone's responsibility to maintain the dignity and sanctity of Parliament.

As the House convened on Friday morning, the members demanded revocation of suspension of eight lawmakers and also a discussion on the LPG shortages.

The Speaker urged the members not to disrupt the House and raise any issues of public concern after the Question Hour, stressing that this time was crucial for matters related to particular constituencies.

Minutes after the session stared, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon, stating that the House cannot function amid continuing protests.