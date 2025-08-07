  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Lok Sabha passes Manipur Appropriation Bill amid din by Opposition over Bihar SIR

Lok Sabha passes Manipur Appropriation Bill amid din by Opposition over Bihar SIR
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, amid din by opposition members over revision of Bihar electoral...

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, amid din by opposition members over revision of Bihar electoral rolls.

Soon after the passing of the Bill by voice vote, the House proceedings were adjourned for the day.

The Bill authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the financial year 2025-26.

The Bill was passed without any discussion as opposition members did not relent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the opposition over disrupting the proceedings and said while they talk of Manipur, they do not want money to go to the state, which is under President's rule.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick