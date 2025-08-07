Live
Lok Sabha passes Manipur Appropriation Bill amid din by Opposition over Bihar SIR
Highlights
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, amid din by opposition members over revision of Bihar electoral rolls.
Soon after the passing of the Bill by voice vote, the House proceedings were adjourned for the day.
The Bill authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the financial year 2025-26.
The Bill was passed without any discussion as opposition members did not relent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the opposition over disrupting the proceedings and said while they talk of Manipur, they do not want money to go to the state, which is under President's rule.
