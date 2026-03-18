Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 Oppn MPs

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament after the House unanimously adopted a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju following Question Hour.

The motion to reinstate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, B. Manickam Tagore, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and S Venkatesan was passed with complete unanimity through a voice vote, reflecting consensus across party lines after days of disruptions.

The breakthrough came a day after an all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where leaders from both the government and the Opposition agreed to resolve the impasse and restore normal functioning of the House during the ongoing Budget session.