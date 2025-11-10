LoP Palaniswami accuses DMK of opposing SIR to facilitate bogus voting in 2026 polls

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday accused the ruling DMK of opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said the party feared losing the opportunity for bogus voting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said the AIADMK had approached the Supreme Court to “expose the truth” behind the DMK’s false propaganda on the revision process.

“Why are the DMK and its allies panicking? They are spreading false information that the SIR will remove people’s voting rights. This process has been carried out eight times earlier in Tamil Nadu, and it is part of the Election Commission’s routine mechanism,” he said.

The former Chief Minister claimed that unable to find any fault with the AIADMK’s governance record, the DMK had resorted to misleading attacks.

“After the alliance talks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that AIADMK will lead the alliance and form the next government, with me as the chief ministerial candidate. When that is the case, why does Stalin keep blaming the BJP? Because he has no genuine issues to criticise us,” he remarked.

Palaniswami also took a dig at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, alleging that he was laying foundation stones for projects without allocating funds. “The people are seething in anger and waiting to remove this anti-people government. Announcements are made for publicity, not for governance,” he claimed.

Condemning the incidents of sexual assault and murders in Tamil Nadu, the LoP said there was “no safety for women and children” under the DMK regime. Referring to the recent gangrape of a college girl in Coimbatore, he alleged that criminals “no longer fear the police.”

“Even after the Supreme Court’s direction, a permanent DGP has not been appointed. Law and order has collapsed,” he charged.

Responding to expelled AIADMK minister K.A. Sengottaiyan’s claim that Palaniswami’s family members interfered in party affairs, the AIADMK leader dismissed it as “a false campaign.”

He added that reports suggesting Sengottaiyan was acting on behalf of the BJP to reunite the AIADMK factions were baseless.