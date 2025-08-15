LoP Rahul, Cong chief Kharge skipping I-Day at Red Fort an insult to sena, Constitution, Op Sindoor: BJP

New Delhi: As Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday slammed the move, calling it an “insult to the Sena, the Constitution, 'Operation Sindoor', and freedom fighters and martyrs.”

The absence of senior Congress leaders revived memories of last year’s controversy during the Independence Day event, when LoP Rahul Gandhi — who holds the status of a Cabinet minister — was seated in the second-last row, breaking with tradition and protocol.

Shehzad Poonawalla alleged on Friday, “Today, we celebrate Independence Day. It’s not anyone’s birthday or a party function. Yet the Congress has shown it is no longer the Indian National Congress, but the Islamabad National Congress or Italian National Congress. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, boycotted the celebrations, proving that he is not just ‘Modi Virodhi’ but ‘Desh Virodhi’ and ‘Sena Virodhi.’ Today, 'Operation Sindoor' was honoured, and opposing the Sena seems to have become routine for the Congress.”

He further claimed that the LoP has “always been against the idea of India. This boycott is an insult to the Sena, to the Constitution, to 'Operation Sindoor', and to freedom fighters and martyrs. Unfortunately, it has become the identity of the Congress. Even the Supreme Court has remarked that he does not speak like an Indian.”

Earlier in the day, Poonawalla took to social media platform X, writing: “Congress spokesperson in a TV debate with me just confirmed that LoP Rahul Gandhi skipped the 15th August programme at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?”

Last year, controversy had erupted over the Independence Day event, when LoP Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second-last row, breaking with established protocol.

At the time, the Opposition called the seating arrangement an “insult to the people,” while the Defence Ministry stated that the seating plan was adjusted to accommodate Olympians.

By protocol, the Leader of the Opposition is allotted a front-row seat during ceremonial functions. Last year, the front row at the Red Fort was occupied by then Chief Justice of India and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Amit Shah, and S. Jaishankar, among others.