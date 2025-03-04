Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : A tattooof Lord Jagannath on the thigh of a foreign lady has triggered widespread outrage in Odisha.

Social activist Subrat Kumar Mohani of Bhubaneswar has lodged a complaint against the owner of the tattoo parlour, ‘Rocky Tattooz,’ located in the Saheed Nagar area of the city, where the controversial tattoo was inked.

Following the complaint, the Saheed Nagar police have registered a case (85/25) under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the shop owner.

“We came across a photo of a foreign woman on the social media account of Rocky Tattooz, where Lord Jagannath’s tattoo was seen on her thigh, an objectionable placement. The tattoo has hurt our religious sentiments, and we demand a public apology at Puri,” said the complainant.

Amidst the outrage, Rocky Tattooz owner Rockey Ranjan Bisoi and the foreign woman have both issued apologies through separate video messages shared on social media.

“I sincerely apologize as the tattoo was inked in our studio. I also seek forgiveness on behalf of the artist who created it. The woman, an Italian national, visited our shop on Saturday, expressing her deep devotion to Lord Jagannath and requesting the tattoo. She specifically asked for it to be placed on her thigh as she works in an NGO where tattoos in visible areas of the body are not permitted,” said Bisoi.

Bisoi added that he had contacted the woman and advised her to either remove the tattoo or get another one over it. However, she will be able to return only after 25 days, as immediate removal could lead to infection.

Meanwhile, the foreign lady has also expressed regret in a video statement.

“I never intended to be disrespectful. I am not only a devotee of Lord Jagannath but also visit the temple daily. I made a mistake, and for that, I am truly sorry,” she said. The Saheed Nagar police have launched an investigation into the matter.